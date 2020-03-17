Surreal. That’s the best word I could come up with when asked on The Greg Kerr Show last week about what life’s been like the past week.

Hockey is a game. Professional hockey is a life. Working in professional hockey provides employment for thousands.

There are a lot of questions and seemingly, ever-changing answers hourly.

That said, the Condors got on a plane last Wednesday expecting to play hockey. What transpired was surreal.

It’s hour – by – hour, as best as I can tell it. And as I’ll remind you, even though it’s been a while…

It’s my blog and I’ll do what I want.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 (times are local to where the event occurred)

11 a.m. – The Condors head to Meadows Field to begin the journey to Grand Rapids, Michigan. It’s the team’s longest flight of the year and are one of only a couple teams set to hit the air for games that weekend. There’s 33 of us. We take up most of the puddle jumper to Phoenix.

2 p.m. – Team arrives at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor after leg one of the trip. Luke Esposito, who played in Grand Rapids and has a significant amount of family & friends headed to West Michigan, asked me if we’d actually play games this weekend. I gave it no thought and replied “of course.” The only caveat to that would be if a player, team member, or other in a professional sport contracted the virus.

4 p.m. – Condors board a flight to Grand Rapids.

5 p.m. – Business as usual on the flight. Guys are playing cards, watching movies, sleeping, whatever. I watched Ford v Ferrari. Pretty good.

6 p.m. – Keegan Lowe, who was sitting in front of me, turns around to show me his phone. It’s a tweet showing the suspension of the Utah Jazz / OKC Thunder game because of a player believed to have contracted the virus. It was at that moment we all realized that we wouldn’t be landing into the same world we started the day in. The rest of the flight felt weird. With the NBA suspending, the underlying current was that there was no way we were hitting the ice. It was weird.

10:30 p.m. – Team lands at Gerald Ford in Grand Rapids. A short bus ride off to the hotel. Few of us straggle out in downtown GR looking for a bite to eat and find it at Buffalo Wild Wings.